Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: 2,000 calorie meal plan

Day 1

Breakfast (428 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup muesli

• 1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (252 calories)

• 1 apple

• 1 1/2 Tbsp peanut butter

Lunch (489 calories)

Avocado-Egg Toast with a Garden Salad

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 1 large egg, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Top toast with avocado and eggs and season egg with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with 1 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (198 calories)

• 8 dried apricots

• 10 walnut halves

Dinner (636 calories)

• 1 1/2 cup Tangerine & Roasted Beet Salad with Feta & Pistachios

• 5 oz. cooked chicken breast, cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 1/2 tsp. olive oil.

Day 2

Breakfast (428 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup muesli

• 1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (299 calories)

• 10 dried apricot halves

• 10 walnut halves

Lunch (498 calories)

Chickpea & Veggie Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)

• 3/4 cup chickpeas, rinsed

• 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

• 1 Tbsp. feta cheese

Combine ingredients and top salad with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (105 calories)

• 1 banana

Dinner (588 calories)

• 2 cups Squash & Red Lentil Curry

• 1 cup brown rice

Evening Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Meal Prep Tip:: Look for a pesto without added sugar or excess sodium, or make your own. Try EatingWell's Classic Basil Pesto.

Day 3

Breakfast (432 calories)

Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 tomato slices

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray).

Top toast with avocado, tomato and eggs and season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

• 1 plum

A.M. Snack (255 calories)

• 1/2 cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (measured in shell)

• 1 medium apple

Lunch (480 calories)

• 2 cups Squash & Red Lentil Curry

• 1/2 cup brown rice

P.M. Snack (232 calories)

• 1 medium pear

• 10 walnut halves

Dinner (603 calories)

• 1 serving Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto

• 1 cup brown rice

• 2 cup mixed greens

• 1/4 cup grated carrot

• 1/2 cup cucumber slices

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Meal Prep Tip: Double-check the ingredient list on hummus to make sure you're choosing one without added sugars or excess sodium. You can also try making your own. EatingWell's Double-Tahini Hummus is both easy and delicious.

Day 4

Breakfast (428 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup muesli

• 1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (228 calories)

• 1/2 cup dry roasted, unsalted pistachios (measured in shell)

• 8 dried apricots

Lunch (496 calories)

Veggie Sandwich

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 Tbsp. hummus

• Add veggies of your choice (try cucumber, tomato, carrots and greens)

• 1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (236 calories)

• 1 banana

• 10 walnut halves

Dinner (604 calories)

• 1 serving Roast Chicken & Fennel

• 1 cup brown rice

Meal Prep Tip:: When choosing a store-bought peanut butter, avoid brands with added sugars and trans fats. Read more about choosing a healthy peanut butter.

Day 5

Breakfast (422 calories)

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (153 calories)

• 3 Tbsp. hummus

• 3 medium carrots

Lunch (498 calories)

Chickpea & Veggie Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)

• 3/4 cup chickpeas, rinsed

• 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

• 1 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Combine ingredients and top salad with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (255 calories)

• 1/2 cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (measured in shell)

• 1 medium apple

Dinner (600 calories)

• 1 1/2 servings Roast Pork, Asparagus & Cherry Tomato Bowl

Evening Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Day 6

Breakfast (428 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup muesli

• 1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (252 calories)

• 1 medium apple

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Lunch (496 calories)

Veggie Sandwich

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 Tbsp. hummus

• Add veggies of your choice (try cucumber, tomato, carrots and greens)

• 1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (215 calories)

• 10 dried apricots

• 10 walnut halves

Dinner (597 calories)

Chicken and Quinoa with Steamed Asparagus

• 5 oz. chicken breast cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 3/4 cup cooked quinoa, drizzled with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil and lemon juice and seasoned with salt and pepper to taste

• 12 asparagus spears, steamed

Day 7

Meal Prep Tip: If you don't have time to make soup for dinner, choose a canned or premade option and compare nutrition labels to find one lower in sodium.

Breakfast (433 calories)

Veggie Scramble

• 2 large eggs, scrambled with 3/4 cup vegetables of your choice (try zucchini, mushrooms and onions), cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil

A.M. Snack (101 calories)

• 1 medium pear

Lunch (498 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 cups spinach

• 2.5 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 2/3 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)

• 2 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

• 2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 1/2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (262 calories)

• 12 walnut halves

• 1 medium banana

Dinner (411 calories)

• 2 1/2 cups Bean & Barley Soup

• 2 cups mixed greens drizzled with 1 1/2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted and drizzled with 1 tsp. olive oil

Evening Snack (136 calories)

• 2/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt mixed with 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• Top with 1/2 cup blueberries

Day 8

Breakfast (411 calories)

• 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

• 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

A.M. Snack (169 calories)

• 1/4 cup hummus

• 1 cup sliced cucumber

• 2 medium carrots

Lunch (464 calories)

Leftover soup

• 2 1/2 cups Bean & Barley Soup

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (232 calories)

• 10 walnut halves

• 1 medium pear

Dinner (650 calories)

Shrimp & Spiced Black Beans

• 5 oz. peeled shrimp cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try peppers and onions) cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil with a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 1 cup cooked black beans, spiced with crushed red pepper

• 2/3 cup cooked quinoa

Garnish with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired

Evening Snack (102 calories)

• 1 serving Broiled Mango as dessert

Meal Prep Tip: Make extra veggies and quinoa tonight at dinner to have for lunch on Day 9.

Day 9

Breakfast (411 calories)

• 2 cups Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

• 2 Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

A.M. Snack (179 calories)

• 1/4 cup hummus

• 3 medium carrots

Lunch (452 calories)

Veggie-Quinoa Bowl with Hummus Dressing

• 1 cup leftover veggies from last night's dinner

• 1 1/4 cup cooked quinoa

• 3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Hummus dressing

• 2 Tbsp. hummus

• 2 Tbsp. warm water

• Pepper to taste

Mix dressing ingredients together and add chopped fresh parsley and lemon juice if desired. Drizzle dressing over the vegetables and quinoa and top the dish with feta cheese.

P.M. Snack (237 calories)

• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

• 1 plum

Dinner (614 calories)

• 4 Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

• 2/3 cup cooked black beans, spiced with hot pepper flakes

• 1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Evening Snack (92 calories)

• 3/4 cup Kiwi & Mango with Fresh Lime Zest

Day 10

Breakfast (422 calories)

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (153 calories)

• 3 medium carrots

• 3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (464 calories)

Leftover soup

• 2 1/2 cups Bean & Barley Soup

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread, toasted

• 1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (301 calories)

• 1 medium apple

• 1/4 cup Tbsp. unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (647 calories)

Seared Pork Chop and Roasted Cabbage with Mustard-Chive Vinaigrette

• 5 oz. pork chop cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 2 servings Roasted Cabbage with Mustard-Chive Vinaigrette

• 1 medium baked sweet potato topped with 2 tsp. butter

Day 11

Breakfast (425 calories)

Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Top toast with avocado and eggs and season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

• 1 plum

A.M. Snack (236 calories)

• 1 medium banana

• 10 walnut halves

Lunch (498 calories)

Chickpea & Veggie Salad

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)

• 3/4 cup chickpeas, rinsed

• 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

• 1 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

Combine ingredients and top salad with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

• 1 medium apple

• 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (590 calories)

Chicken & Quinoa

• 5 oz. chicken breast cooked in 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1 1/4 cup cooked quinoa, drizzled with 1/2 Tbsp. each olive oil and lemon juice and seasoned with salt and pepper to taste

• 10 asparagus spears, steamed

Evening Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

Meal Prep Tip: Cook extra chicken tonight at dinner to have as leftovers for tomorrow's lunch and a hard-boiled egg for tomorrow's snack.

Day 12

Breakfast (422 calories)

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread, toasted

• 1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (153 calories)

• 3 medium carrots

• 3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (501 calories)

Garden Salad with Chicken

• 5 oz. cooked chicken breast, leftover from last night's dinner

• 2 cups mixed greens

• 1 cup veggies of your choice (try carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes)

Combine ingredient and top salad with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (233 calories)

• 1 hard-boiled egg, seasoned with a pinch each of salt and pepper

• 3 Tbsp. dry roasted, unsalted almonds

Dinner (592 calories)

Roast Salmon with Brussels Sprouts and Brown Rice

• 5 oz. salmon, coated with 1/4 tsp. olive oil and roasted

• 1 cup roasted Brussels sprouts, tossed with 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper

• Top Brussels sprouts with 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

• 1 cup brown rice

Evening Snack (96 calories)

• 1 medium apple, sliced and sprinkled with cinnamon

Day 13

Breakfast (428 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup muesli

• 1/2 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (192 calories)

• 1 medium orange

• 10 walnut halves

Lunch (496 calories)

Veggie Sandwich

• 2 slices sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 Tbsp. hummus

• Add veggies of your choice (try cucumber, tomato, carrots and greens)

• 1 medium pear

P.M. Snack (249 calories)

• 1 medium apple

• 3 Tbsp. dry roasted, unsalted almonds

Dinner (633 calories)

• 1 serving Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

• 2 cups mixed greens topped with veggies or your choice (try grated carrot, tomatoes and cucumber) drizzled with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette.

Day 14

Breakfast (425 calories)

Avocado-Egg Toast

• 1 slice sprouted-grain bread

• 1/2 medium avocado, mashed

• 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray)

Top toast with avocado and eggs and season egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

• 1 plum

A.M.Snack (215 calories)

• 10 walnut halves

• 10 dried apricots

Lunch (489 calories)

Tuna & White Bean Spinach Salad

• 2 cups spinach

• 2.5 oz. chunk light tuna in water, drained

• 3/4 cup canned white beans, rinsed

• 1 cup veggies of your choice

• 2 Tbsp. feta cheese

Combine ingredients and top salad with 2 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (237 calories)

• 1 plum

• 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (591 calories)

• 1 serving Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

• 1 cup brown rice

• 2 cups mixed greens drizzled with 1 Tbsp. Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (62 calories)

• 1 medium orange

