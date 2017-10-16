2 recovering after south Toledo shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in south Toledo Sunday morning. 

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Gibbons. 

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspects.

