2 recovering after south Toledo shooting

Police say the woman was beaten and robbed after trying to buy an iPhone she saw on Facebook Garage Sale.

Woman beaten, robbed after trying to buy phone she found online

Police say an employee was able to call 911 and left the phone line open during the robbery, leading to the arrest of the would-be robbers.

Police: 2 behind bars after attempted robbery at phone store

Police say the vet was forced to euthanize the woman's dog after it suffered untreated wounds for four days.

The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

Reward offered for capture of man wanted for the rape, murder of 1-year-old

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in south Toledo Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Gibbons.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspects.

