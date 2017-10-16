Exposed gas line causes excavator to go up in flames

Crews working on installing a new water main were dealt with some fire on Monday.

The fire occurred in Ottawa Lake, Michigan around 10 a.m.

Crews were working on installing a new water main outside an elevator co-op and accidentally hit an exposed gas line with an excavator.

This caused the excavator to become fully engulfed in flames.

An assistant fire chief works at the building where the fire started, as was able to call in crews immediately.

The building suffered slight heat and water damage.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

