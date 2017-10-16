Reward offered for capture of man wanted for the rape, murder of - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reward offered for capture of man wanted for the rape, murder of 1-year-old

Joshua Gurto (US Marshals Office) Joshua Gurto (US Marshals Office)

(WTOL) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl

Police are looking for 37-year-old Joshua Gurto, who is now a fugitive in this case. 

Police say Gurto is a white male standing at about five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw, as well as tattoos on his right forearm. 

Police say Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania, but could be anywhere.

The task force is offering up to $5,000 for information that would lead to Gurto's arrest.

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text WANTED and the information to 84711. 

