Whitmer High School hosts candlelight walk against drugs

One local school community is coming together to stop the deadly drug cycle.

Whitmer High School is hosting the 28th-annual candlelight walk Monday night at 6:15 p.m.

During the walk, students and parents pledge to remain free from alcohol and other drugs.

The event is aimed at promoting a drug-free community and is open to the public.

It starts at Whitmer Stadium and goes until 8 p.m.

