Sylvania teachers undergo cultural competency training to meet classroom needs

Sylvania students enjoy a day off of school on Monday while their teachers undergo a unique development training day at Northview High School.

The more than 500-member teaching staff is going through Cultural Competency Training, designed to help teachers become more aware of the various backgrounds of the individuals they teach.

This training is to enable them to meet the changing needs in their classrooms.

"The Sylvania School District is proud to embrace all cultures and backgrounds, and as a district we are working to meet the needs of every student by preparing our students for lifelong learning and engaged citizenship," the district said in a statement.

"Celebrating Diversity", "Understanding Your Story of Self" and "To Be A Muslim" are some of the training sessions the teachers will go through.

The training will last a full school day, and is being put on by the National Education Association, Ohio Education Association and Sylvania school district.

