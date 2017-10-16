City council meets in push to declare Lake Erie impaired - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The health of Lake Erie has been a hot topic as of late, and will get even hotter on Monday in downtown Toledo. 

Environmental protection agencies are working to determine if Lake Erie should be declared impaired at 4 p.m.

Many are pushing for the lake to be declared impaired under the Clean Water Act, including Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. 

