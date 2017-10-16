CSX North Baltimore terminal scaling back operations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CSX North Baltimore terminal scaling back operations

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (WTOL) -

Operations at CSX in North Baltimore are now scaling back. 

The major railroad company opened the $175 million hub as part of a new strategy in 2011.

The terminal recently underwent an expansion to improve their operations.

However, its days are now numbered as the company heads in a new direction. 

CSX has already started diverting traffic from the hub, which employs some 300 workers. 

