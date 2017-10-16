Woman in hospital after failing to stop at stop sign

Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash in Hancock County on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Forest Park in Liberty Township around 5 p.m.

Police say 81-year-old Voleta Willford was driving westbound when she failed to stop at a stop sign.

She hit a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Patrick Manders, whose vehicle hit a road sign before coming to a stop.

Willford was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Manders, along with the four other passengers in his car, declined treatment at the scene.

Willford was issued a citation for failure to stop.

