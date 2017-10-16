Infant, 21-year-old dead following serious crash

A serious injury crash left a family in the hospital and two people dead in Seneca County on Sunday.

The crash occurred on State Route 12 near milepost 11 in Liberty Township around 6 p.m.

Police say 21-year-old Casey Monroe was headed northbound on State Route 12 when he went across the center line and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Vipin Misra head-on.

Three other passengers were in Misra’s vehicle: 32-year-old Durgeshwari Misra, two-year-old Madhave Misra and six-week-old Dhruv Misra.

Vipin, Durgeshwari and Madhave were taken to Fostoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dhruv was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Monroe was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent’s with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Police say Monroe was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Police say the Misra’s were in seat belts and proper safety seats.

Police believe drugs played a role in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

