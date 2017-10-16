Vacant house to be torn down after catching fire twice

Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire in north Toledo Sunday night.

The fire occurred on the 800 block of Elm Street around 11 p.m.

Crews said the house caught fire twice in one night, once around 11 p.m. and then again around midnight.

Crews also said this house caught fire in April as well.

The house is set to be torn down.

The fire is considered suspicious.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.