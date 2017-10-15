Five kids volunteer to wash cars for Fremont police

What do you do when you are bored on a Saturday?

If you are a group of kids in Fremont, you help out your local police department.

The group of five kids, Bakari, Richey, Kaden, Zekwan and Lazerick, stopped by the station Saturday telling the officers they were bored and volunteered to work at the department.

The boys helped wash some of the cruisers, giving them a much needed shine. Not only did the boys help out the department, but police say did so with good humor and a positive attitude.

