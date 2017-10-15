Seven rescued by Coast Guard on Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday evening after their vessel grounded on Buckeye Reef near Middle Bass Island.

According to the Coast Guard, the guard received a report at about 7:30 p.m. of a 28-foot boat that ran aground on Buckeye Reef. Five adults and two children were on board.

The Coast Guard says the vessel was listing and one of the adults experienced a panic attack.

A crew from Marblehead arrived on the scene in a 25-foot response boat. A commercial salvage crew also responded. When they arrived on the scene, neither team was able to approach the still-listing vessel.

A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit took off aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to help rescue those on the boat.

Once on the scene, the helicopter rescued four of the people and took them to Middle Bass Island Municipal Airport before rescuing the remaining three people.

There were no injuries.

