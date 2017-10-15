Teen is dead after being hit by car

One teen is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in Frenchtown Township.

The crash happened on north Telegraph Road near Buhl Road around 5:30 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said William Owens, 59, was driving northbound on north Telegraph Road in the right lane. That's when Austin Noe, 17, ran in front of Owens' car and was hit.

Noe was pronounced dead at the scene. Owens was not injured.

Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 734-240-7493.

