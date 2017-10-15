Heartland Holly Glen hosts Fall Block Party

The Fall Block Party hosted by Heartland Holly Glen is happening or rain or shine Sunday.

Those who plan on attending will be entertain with a variety of activities.

Fleitz Pumpkin Farm will provide pumpkins to decorate. Children's games, a petting zoo and pony rides will be provided by Chamberlin.

Chappy's Snappy Dogs hot dog stand will serve lunch along with a side of donuts and apple cider and hot chocolate.

Party-goes are encouraged to bring donations of low sodium canned goods for Mercy Outreach, an in-home support program for low income adults with advanced medical needs.

The party begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m at 4293 Monroe Street in Toledo.

For more information call Kelsey at 419-262-6384.

