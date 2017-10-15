Heartland Holly Glen hosts Fall Block Party

Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Fall Block Party hosted by Heartland Holly Glen is happening or rain or shine Sunday.More >>
A man is a facing felonious charge after attacking a TPD officer early Sunday morning.More >>
A West Unity man died Saturday in a crash in Williams County.More >>
The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo kicked off a new program to feed the hungry in Toledo.More >>
