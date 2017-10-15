Man attacks TPD officer at local gas station

A man is a facing felonious charge after attacking a TPD officer early Sunday morning.

Police said the man walked into the 7/11 gas station on Upton and Berdan Avenue just after midnight.

The employee working at the station at the time noticed that the male subject was acting strange and asked him to leave. That is when the man became aggressive and police were called to the scene.

When TPD arrived, the subject attacked one of the officers.

Police then chased him and arrested him on Barrows near Upton.

He is now being charged with felonious assault on an officer. No word on the officer's condition has been confirmed.

