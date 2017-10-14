Swanson with 2 TDs as Toledo routs Central Michigan 30-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Terry Swanson ran for two touchdowns as Toledo took an early lead and held it, beating Central Michigan 30-10 in the pouring rain on Saturday.

Swanson finished with a career-high 177 yards for the Rockets (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Shakif Seymour ran for 119 yards and a score, Logan Woodside threw for 89 yards and Jameson Vest kicked a field goal.

Swanson had scoring runs of 48 and 22 yards in the first half, helping the Rockets build a 17-0 lead.

Woodside scored on a keeper to extend the Pirates' advantage to 23-3 with 11:11 left to play. Justin Clark intercepted Shane Morris on the next exchange, frustrating Central Michigan's comeback hopes.

Central Michigan scored late in the fourth when Morris connected with Tyler Conklin from 26 yards. The Chippewas (3-4, 1-2) then tried an onside kick, which was recovered midfield by Toledo.

Morris had 182 yards and a score passing for Central Michigan.

