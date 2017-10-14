Islamic Center of Greater Toledo launches mobile food bank

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo kicked off a new program to feed the hungry in Toledo.

It is a new mobile food truck that will help feed the needy the second Saturday of every month.

Volunteers from the center made two stops: One at a mosque on Bancroft Street and the other at Helping Hands of St. Louis in east Toledo.

“Oh it’s great. I got a big family and it’s hard to feed them all,” Brianna Baker said.

“I was on my way to the store. I decided to stop. Now I don’t have to go to the store,” Odell Welch said.

A van rolled up to Helping Hands and volunteers started handing out hamburgers, hot dogs, cupcakes, snacks and bottled water in the parking lot. The center selected Helping Hands because it has a soup kitchen for the needy Monday through Friday, but not on Saturday.

This will fill the hunger void.

“Our faith requires us to feed the needy," said Razi Rafeeq. "The saying of the prophet is, ‘One is not a believer when you have a neighbor who goes to sleep hungry.’ And we want to start here."

Volunteers at the center made the care packages. Brenda Sanchez says the food is appreciated.

“A lot because I don’t get no food stamps because I’m on social security,” Sanchez said.

Members of the center hope to eventually take their van out every Saturday to Helping Hands and other places instead of just once a month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.