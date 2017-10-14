Man killed in Williams County crash

A West Unity man died Saturday in a crash in Williams County.

The crash happened on US 20A near CR 17 at about 1:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Brett Young was driving a 2010 Dodge truck westbound on US 20A. The truck traveled off the roadway and into a bean field. During the crash, Long was going through a "medical episode."

Witnesses tried to give Long first aid before he was transported to the hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.