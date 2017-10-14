Man taken by Life Flight to hospital following crash in Hancock Co.

One person was seriously injured following a crash Friday evening in Hancock County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of TR 215 and TR 230 in Allen Township.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Dennis McCracken, 78, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck north on TR 230. McCracken failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2009 Chevy Aveo driven by 25-year-old Bryce Turner. Turner was traveling west on 215.

Life Flight transported Turner to the hospital with unknown injuries.

McCracken was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

