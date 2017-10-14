Structure fire in Sylvania Township

Authorities say a white police officer who punched a black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland was fired for use of excessive force, insubordination, unbecoming conduct and other rule...More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo Fire is on scene of a structure fire on the 4000 block of west Alexis Road.More >>
A driver is recovering from minor injuries at a local hospital after crashing into another car early Sunday morning,More >>
Friday the 13th is usually a day known for fear and bad luck, but for one local couple, it now symbolizes love, and marriage.More >>
