Structure fire in Sylvania Township

Sylvania Twp Fire battled a stubborn blaze in a home on West Alexis near Talmadge Rd on Saturday

The two-story house fire started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The flames were found shooting through the attic roof.

The owners of the home weren't there at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The fire remains under investigation, however crews believe the nature of the cause of fire is electrical

Springfield and Richfield Fire Departments were called in for backup.

