Two-car crash on I-280

A driver is recovering from minor injuries at a local hospital after crashing into another car early Saturday morning,

The collision happened around 2 a.m. on I-280.

Police said a driver was turning onto Manhattan and collided with another car when he failed to see it already on the road.

The driver who turned on Manhattan was cited.

The car that was hit had several passengers in the car but no one was hurt.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor

