Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 8 Finals

Week 8 Finals
Northview 3
Anthony Wayne 10
Hicksville 41
Antwerp 7
Lincoln 23
Bedford 19
Maumee 28
Bowling Green 14
Patrick Henry 14
Bryan 49
St. Francis 13
Central Catholic 27
St. John’s 22
Clay 27
Bellevue 24
Columbian 10
Wapakoneta 48
Defiance 7
Archbold 48
Delta 7
Woodmore 7
Eastwood 77
Fostoria 41
Elmwood 14
Wauseon 42
Evergreen 14
Tinora 22
Fairview 28
Lima Senior 63
Findlay 38
Danbury 0
Gibsonburg 42
Ayersville 14
Holgate 0
Pandora-Gilboa 16
Hopewell-Loudon 7
Otsego 28
Lake 10
Willard 12
Lakota 21
North Baltimore 12
Leipsic 42
Arlington 0
Liberty-Benton 40
Hilltop 28
Montpelier 25
Cardinal Stritch 7
Northwood 58
Edison 21
Oak Harbor 17
Edon 26
Ottawa Hills 27
Springfield 32
Perrysburg 34
Arcadia 7
Riverdale 42
Genoa 56
Rossford 33
Clyde 28
Sandusky 42
Port Clinton 7
Shelby 62
Napoleon 14
Southview 20
Liberty Center 28
Swanton 7
McComb 42
Van Buren 7
Cory-Rawson 54
Vanlue 0
Huron 40
Vermilion 28
Edgerton 55
Wayne Trace 34
Fremont Ross 3
Whitmer 41
Rogers 6
Woodward 40
