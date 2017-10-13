Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 8 Finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 8 Finals




Week 8 Finals

Northview 3

Anthony Wayne 10

Hicksville 41

Antwerp 7

Lincoln 23

Bedford 19

Maumee 28

Bowling Green 14

Patrick Henry 14

Bryan 49

St. Francis 13

Central Catholic 27

St. John’s 22

Clay 27

Bellevue 24

Columbian 10

Wapakoneta 48

Defiance 7

Archbold 48

Delta 7

Woodmore 7

Eastwood 77

Fostoria 41

Elmwood 14

Wauseon 42

Evergreen 14

Tinora 22

Fairview 28

Lima Senior 63

Findlay 38

Danbury 0

Gibsonburg 42

Ayersville 14

Holgate 0

Pandora-Gilboa 16

Hopewell-Loudon 7

Otsego 28

Lake 10

Willard 12

Lakota 21

North Baltimore 12

Leipsic 42

Arlington 0

Liberty-Benton 40

Hilltop 28

Montpelier 25

Cardinal Stritch 7

Northwood 58

Edison 21

Oak Harbor 17

Edon 26

Ottawa Hills 27

Springfield 32

Perrysburg 34

Arcadia 7

Riverdale 42

Genoa 56

Rossford 33

Clyde 28

Sandusky 42

Port Clinton 7

Shelby 62

Napoleon 14

Southview 20

Liberty Center 28

Swanton 7

McComb 42

Van Buren 7

Cory-Rawson 54

Vanlue 0

Huron 40

Vermilion 28

Edgerton 55

Wayne Trace 34

Fremont Ross 3

Whitmer 41

Rogers 6

Woodward 40

