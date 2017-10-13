New downtown restaurant to grow its own produce at indoor urban farm

Business continues to boom in downtown Toledo, especially when it comes to food.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille began construction on Friday on its new downtown Toledo location.

The restaurant will be at the corner of Summit and Jefferson.

It's not only a restaurant though.

They are also building an indoor 8,000 square foot urban farm that will grow seventy percent of the produce for their restaurants.

"This is location number four for the restaurant and our very first attempt at urban farming,” said co-founder Prakash Karamchandani.

The restaurant wanted to find ways to bring locally grown produce to their diners year-round.

"In the midwest, living somewhere like we live here with the inconsistency of the weather, we couldn't find a better idea to continue to grow local, fresh produce and be able to utilize it in our own restaurant,” said co-founder Hochan Jang.

Owners said they've loved working with the city to get the project going.

They are so excited that they're working hard to open the new restaurant before the new year.

