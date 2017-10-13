Runners to remember Sierah Joughin on Saturday in Sylvania

Remembering how someone lived is the best way to carry on their memory.

On Saturday afternoon people will do just that in order to honor Sierah Joughin who was murdered in 2016 in Fulton County.

Sierah is being remembered with the Spirit of Sierah Run.

The run will start at ICE Industries in Sylvania at 5 p.m.

The goal of the run and walk is to bring awareness to "Sierah's Law,” a piece of legislation the family is trying to get passed in the state of Ohio.

Sierah’s Law would create an Ohio registry for violent offenders.

Several states already have such registries for use by law enforcement and the public.

The day will be filled with food and live music.

There will be an opportunity for people young and old to run and walk in Sierah's honor.

Packet pick-up will continue on Friday at the Evergreen High School football game.

