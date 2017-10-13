Lenawee County Jail going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and even some of the most unexpected places are showing their commitment to finding a cure.

In Lenawee some of the men and women in blue, and even some in orange, are sporting a little pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Liz Bouts, a corrections officer with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department is the mastermind behind a unique approach to raising awareness about breast cancer.



“I know many of us, whether it be family or friends, have been affected by this tragic disease. And I thought it would be great if we could do something inside our walls for this cause,” said Liz.

Through October 31st, corrections officers, record clerks, and just about everybody else in the jail, including inmates, will wear pink gloves in honor of those who have lived with or lost their life to breast cancer.

All proceeds from purchasing the pink gloves will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

"Last year I put it on my calendar for September and I presented it to my captain and the sheriff and undersheriff and their response back was ‘let's do it.’,” said Liz.

"When we first saw the e-mail, we were all like, this is a great idea, we should go with it. Especially because sometimes our industry is looked down upon right now,” said Lt. Jim Craig with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department.

Because officers must remain in uniform at all times, Liz came up with the idea to wear the gloves as a way of still being able to show their support while sticking to their policies.

As far as tax dollars go, it actually costs less to wear the pink gloves in comparison to what they wear the other 11 months of the year.

"We did our homework before we decided to do it,” said Lt. Craig.

In an environment that can be pretty heavy at times, Liz has noticed a difference within the walls after wearing the gloves.

"Many of the inmates knew right away what we were wearing them for and they just got a very positive attitude and reaction from it,” said Liz.

Liz hopes the idea spreads on to other departments, and who knows what her next idea to bring positivity into the jail will be.

