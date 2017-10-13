Jim White Toyota Big Board preview: Week 8

Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The soldiers were responsible for running detention centers for captured ISIS soldiers.More >>
The goal of the run and walk is to bring awareness to "Sierah's Law,” a piece of legislation the family is trying to get passed in the state of Ohio.More >>
In Lenawee some of the men and women in blue, and even some in orange, are sporting a little pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
There are only three weeks left in the season, but there are many questions yet to be answered in the high school football season. This week, however, we may have answers to some of those questions.More >>
