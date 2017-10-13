Jim White Toyota Big Board preview: Week 8

There are only three weeks left in the season, but there are many questions yet to be answered in the high school football season. This week, however, we may have answers to some of those questions.

One of the biggest questions on the table is who is the best in the NLL? We will finally know that when undefeated Northview and one-loss Anthony Wayne meet in Whitehouse.

The Generals are coming off a 31-7 victory over Perrysburg, their sixth game in which they kept their opponents in single-digits. In fact, their only game allowing more than 10 points was their 30-28 loss against Clyde in Week 4.

In their six victories, Anthony Wayne's defense allowed combined total of 23 points, or less than four points per game.

Meanwhile, Northview surprised many in the area by still being undefeated so late in the season, but it has not been an easy road for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have close wins against Springfield and Bowling Green. While they are undefeated, Anthony Wayne is by-far the most talented team on their schedule.

Perhaps the best way to separate these two teams is through margin of victory.

Northview so far this season have won each of their games by an average of 16.5 points. Meanwhile, factoring in the Generals' loss against Clyde, Anthony Wayne still has a 26.5 margin of victory this season.

Another big game this week in the Sandusky Bay Conference features two undefeated teams also looking for control in their conference race: Sandusky and Clyde.

Both teams have similar schedules that include 30-point blowouts and narrow three-point victories.

Clyde started the season with three consecutive victories decided by three points or less against Start, Ashland and Anthony Wayne.

However, after beating the Generals by two points, the Fliers cruised through their last four games, outscoring their opponents 169-18.

Meanwhile, Sandusky is coming off a three-point game against Norwalk. Their only other close game was September victory over Ross in Fremont.

Sandusky's defense is the key to the team's success, allowing only eight points per game this season.

The question for this game is can the Blue Streaks slow a high flying offense averaging 34 points per game.

Finally, Swanton (5-2) and Liberty Center (5-2), both in second place in the Northwest Ohio Conference, face off in a pivotal game to possibly make a run at a championship.

Swanton is coming off a slim 28-27 overtime win over Wauseon.

So far, their only conference loss was to Bryan in Week 4.

However, they rebounded with three straight wins over Evergreen, Patrick Henry and Wauseon. With Archbold, who is undefeated in conference play, left on their schedule, the Bulldogs still have a chance to take the conference for themselves.

Meanwhile, Liberty Center has two conference losses in consecutive weeks to Wauseon and Archbold. For the Bulldogs to win the conference, they would have to win out and have Archbold lose twice.

Other games featured on the Big Board Friday include:

Lincoln @ Bedford

Danbury @ Gibsonburg

Woodmore @ Eastwood

Springfield @ Perrysburg

Maumee @ Bowling Green

Napoleon @ Southview

Edon @ Ottawa Hills

Genoa @ Rossford

Otsego @ Lake

St. Francis @ Central Catholic

St. John's @ Clay

Archbold @ Delta

Lima Senior @ Findlay

McComb @ Van Buren

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.