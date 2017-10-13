Leadership breakfast benefits Toledo youth programs

Community leaders got together at the Renaissance Hotel for for the annual Leadership Toledo breakfast on Friday.

Leadership Toledo is a non-profit organization that helps mold individuals into stronger community members

Proceeds from the breakfast will help fund the Leadership Toledo youth programs.

"It supports our organization since we are a non-profit, so for them to donate money to it really helps us with the things we want to do. When she told everybody to grab an envelope, I look around and saw everyone's hands and I got really excited. My heart warmed and I had a smile on my face. I was really happy to see so many people wanted to support our organization," said Sarah Sahmarani, sophomore at Toledo Early College.

Visit here to learn more about Leadership Toledo.

