Troopers seize 110 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana from two California men in Lucas County on Wednesday.

Police pulled over a rented vehicle with a Utah registration for following two closely to another vehicle on Interstate 80 at around 2 p.m.

Police say that criminal indicators were observed in 37-year-old Nhan Nguyen and 37-year-old Vuong Bui, and a K9 officer was called to the scene.

A probable cause search revealed 110 pounds of marijuana, valued at about $256,850.

Both men are being held in the Lucas County Jail and are charged with possession and trafficking of marijuana.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.