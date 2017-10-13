Celebrate Homecoming weekend at BGSU

You might see a little more traffic than usual in Bowling Green tonight.

BGSU celebrates Homecoming October 13 through October 15.

Friday's parade begins at 5:30 along Wooster Street from South Grove to North Mercer.

BG also takes on the Ohio University Bobcats for the Homecoming football game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

You can enjoy breakfast, pep rallies and other events all over campus before the game.

Visit here for a list of all Homecoming events.

