Celebrate Homecoming weekend at BGSU

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

You might see a little more traffic than usual in Bowling Green tonight. 

BGSU celebrates Homecoming October 13 through October 15.

Friday's parade begins at 5:30 along Wooster Street from South Grove to North Mercer. 

BG also takes on the Ohio University Bobcats for the Homecoming football game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. 

You can enjoy breakfast, pep rallies and other events all over campus before the game. 

Visit here for a list of all Homecoming events.

