Appliance Center searching for employees for new store

If you're on a job hunt, you might not have to look very far to find one.

One of the area's longest-running family-owned companies are hosting a job fair to find employees for their new store.

The Appliance Center's Living store on Monroe Street is set to open in November, with many positions to be filled.

The store is looking to hire sales and customer service, warehouse and delivery and interior design positions.

Anyone interested can attend the Appliance Center job fair at 5660 Monroe Street on October 13 from noon to 6 p.m. and October 14 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit here or call the Appliance Center Home Store at 419-PAY-LESS.

