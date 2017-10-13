Senator Portman tours Toledo Jeep plant

Senator Portman is set to tour the Toledo Jeep plant on Friday.

Portman was already at the GM transmission plant on Thursday as part of his Ohio Auto Manufacturing Jobs Tour, pitching the benefits of tax reform.

He is is co-chair of the Senate Auto Caucus which provides a forum to exchange ideas and influence policy on issues affecting America's auto industry, such as tax reform, trade, transportation and technology.

"We're trying to get the tax rate down where it's competitive with other countries and change the way we tax so we don't have these trillions of dollars sent overseas. Instead, you bring them back to America to invest in plants like this," Senator Portman said.

Portman says this will give workers higher wages and more jobs.

During his tour, Portman will cover more than 700 miles of Ohio to learn about recent auto investments in Ohio and discuss how tax reform will benefit auto manufacturers.

