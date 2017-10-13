Balance Grille to open new location in downtown Toledo

Balance Pan-Asian Grille has announced the location of their newest restaurant.

Their fourth restaurant will be on 215 North Summit Street in the historic Summit Street parking garage in downtown Toledo.

But that's not all.

Balance Grille said they will have their own urban farm next to the restaurant to grow vegetables used in their recipes.

"We be growing vegetables and seafood side-by-side in perfect balance, using an inherently organic system called Aquaponics. Harvesting our crops each morning before we open our restaurants for the day, offering local farm-to-fork meals year-round," said Balance Grille on their Facebook page.

The more than 8,000 square-foot farm will grow produce for all four Balance Grille locations.

