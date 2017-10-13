Two-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital

Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash in Hancock County on Thursday.

The crash occurred on State Route 103 near State Route 235 in Orange Township.

Police say 22-year-old Constance Moushon of Ada was driving westbound when she failed to notice a Jeep driven by 39-year-old Patrick Lynch of Ada.

Police say Moushon then rear-ended the Jeep.

Lynch and 37-year-old passenger Chasity Scott of Ada were taken to Lima St. Rita’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Moushon was treated at the scene and cited for assured clear distance.

