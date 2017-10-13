Two-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital

Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say a woman rear-ended a Jeep with two passengers inside.More >>
Officials said while they were fighting the first fire, they noticed the neighboring house was also on fire.More >>
Field hockey is not the most popular sport, especially in this part of Ohio. Only Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley field varsity field hockey teams.More >>
More than 340,000 people do not have enough food right here in the 419 area code. That means one in five families are wondering what their next meal will be and where it will come from.More >>
