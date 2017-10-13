Toledo fire battles two suspicious house fires

Crews were on the scene of two house fires in central Toledo early Friday morning.

The fires started on Johnson Street near Belmont Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officials said they saw heavy smoking flames coming from a vacant house when they arrived to the scene.

While they were fighting that first fire, crews noticed the house next door was also on fire.

The battalion chief said both houses are vacant, and both fires were put out quickly.

The fires is deemed suspicious.

