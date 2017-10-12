Heidelberg University receives $1.3M grant for counseling program.

Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Ohio's natural resources agency wants three people to pay more than $30,000 for three large fish kills that it says were caused by livestock manure spread on farm fields.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Ohio Senator Rob Portman is traveling across Ohio this week visiting auto manufacturing plants.More >>
Ohio Senator Rob Portman is traveling across Ohio this week visiting auto manufacturing plants.More >>
After only accepting boys for more than 100 years, Boy Scouts of America is now allowing girls to join the Cub Scouts program.More >>
After only accepting boys for more than 100 years, Boy Scouts of America is now allowing girls to join the Cub Scouts program.More >>
After passing a $58 million dollar levy, residents in Fremont are looking forward to their future five new school buildings.More >>
After passing a $58 million dollar levy, residents in Fremont are looking forward to their future five new school buildings.More >>
The Tiffin police department arrested a Columbian High School student for allegedly threatening the school Thursday.More >>
The Tiffin police department arrested a Columbian High School student for allegedly threatening the school Thursday.More >>