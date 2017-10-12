Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Where does your money go?

Registration for the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge ends next week on October 17, with online registration ending on October 15.

When you pay your $30 for registering, the money does not go to Super Fitness. Instead, it benefits Augie's Quest.

Augie Nieto was a close friend of Super Fitness's president Ron Hemelgarn who was diagnosed with ALS in 2005. Initially, his doctor gave him 18 months to live. However, 12 years later, he is still alive.

In the time since his diagnosis, Augie's Quest raised more than $50 million to find a cure for ALS.

"All the money we collect we give back to Augie's Quest. So it will be a lot of money," Hemelgarn said. "Let's just say for example we have 300 people register for it. That's 300 times 30 dollars. A lot of money. This is how you keep building. And that's why we're at 58 million."

At the end of the January, the USDA approved a clinical trial to test a new product to help. ALS. As of now, the product is known as Augie's Quest, however they hope the product will soon be named Augie's Cure.

