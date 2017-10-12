Walleye to offer new food selections for 2017-2018 season

The Toledo Walleye unveiled the new food options coming to the Huntington Center for the 2017-2018 season at a food tasting event.

Among the new options are a coney friend bologna sandwich, which includes Hebrew National bologna, coney suave, co-jack cheese, onions and mustard.

There is also a tavern burger with tavern cheese spread, sweet peppers, and bacon on a pretzel bun.

There are also new sweets like the Cinn-a-Pup, which is a hot cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing on stick. The will also be red velvet funnel cake and bourbon caramel crunch sundae.

The Walleye hope the new menu will give fans more options and a more exciting experience each time they come to the arena.

"It's important for to make sure that our fans have new and exciting things," Walleye Food and Beverage GM Scott Fuernstein said. "We know that there are a number of our fans that come to every single game. So we want to be able to provide a great variety for them."

The Walleye play their home opener Saturday, October 21 against the Quad City Mallards.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.