Columbian High School student arrested for alleged threat

The Tiffin police department arrested a Columbian High School student for allegedly threatening the school Thursday.

According to Tiffin police, Seth D. Whitaker, 18, posted to Facebook, "Every one don’t come to school and work tomorrow.”

Police say someone notified police of the post shortly after 12 p.m. on their Facebook page.

When officers arrived at Columbian, school officials already removed him from class and were speaking with him.

Officers then arrested Whitaker for disorderly conduct and later released him on bond.

Police say they do not believe there is any continued threat against the school.

