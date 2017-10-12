Toledo police searching for missing teen

The Toledo Police Department need your help with locating a missing teen.

Jimmia Williams, 13, was last seen on October 8 at her home on Carlton Street.

She is 5'4'', 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

