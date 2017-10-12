Annual blood drive held at Lourdes University honors former assistant baseball coach

People are rolling up their sleeves at Lourdes University on Thursday to save lives an honor a fixture in the community.

The university is hosting the Tim Berta blood drive in honor of Berta, a former assistant baseball coach.

"It's part of our Franciscan values of giving back to the community. It actually brings the community together because not only do students donate blood but we also get members from Sylvania as well," said blood drive coordinator Margaret Janiga.

Berta survived a bus crash that killed five student-athletes.

Berta was severely and permanently injured in the crash, but received blood products that saved his life.

The blood drive is located in the Franciscan Center on the Lourdes campus until 4:30 p.m.

