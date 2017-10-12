Woman accused of stealing from Reagan Tokes memorial fund

A Columbus woman is accused of stealing from a memorial fund honoring an Anthony Wayne grad and Ohio State University student who was murdered in February.

Marsha Frazier claims she was tricked into cashing a check for $700 from the fund of Reagan Tokes, according to 10TV.

Tokes' parents set up the fund to provide scholarships to other students in her honor.

Frazier's attorney says that Frazier knows who tricked her into doing this and is willing to work with authorities.

