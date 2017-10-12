Toledo woman arrested for animal torture

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

The teen will be arraigned as an adult.

Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

Teen accused of murder during drug deal faces judge

Findlay police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting at a gas station.

Findlay police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting at a gas station.

Man steals beer from gas station by hiding it under his clothes

Man steals beer from gas station by hiding it under his clothes

Police say the woman was beaten and robbed after trying to buy an iPhone she saw on Facebook Garage Sale.

Police say the woman was beaten and robbed after trying to buy an iPhone she saw on Facebook Garage Sale.

Woman beaten, robbed after trying to buy phone she found online

Woman beaten, robbed after trying to buy phone she found online

Police say an employee was able to call 911 and left the phone line open during the robbery, leading to the arrest of the would-be robbers.

Police say an employee was able to call 911 and left the phone line open during the robbery, leading to the arrest of the would-be robbers.

Police: 2 behind bars after attempted robbery at phone store

Police: 2 behind bars after attempted robbery at phone store

Police say the vet was forced to euthanize the woman's dog after it suffered untreated wounds for four days.

Police say the vet was forced to euthanize the woman's dog after it suffered untreated wounds for four days.

A Toledo woman was arrested for torturing an animal.

Police say the vet was forced to euthanize Jessica Jude's dog due to neglect.

They say the dog suffered wounds that were untreated by Jude for four days.

Jude is charged with animal cruelty to her pet.

She has plead not guilty to the charge and is now out of jail.

Jude will appear back in court for her trial on October 18.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.