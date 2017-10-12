Toledo woman arrested for animal torture - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman arrested for animal torture

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman was arrested for torturing an animal. 

Police say the vet was forced to euthanize Jessica Jude's dog due to neglect.

They say the dog suffered wounds that were untreated by Jude for four days. 

Jude is charged with animal cruelty to her pet. 

She has plead not guilty to the charge and is now out of jail.

Jude will appear back in court for her trial on October 18.

