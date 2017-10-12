Police: 2 behind bars after attempted robbery at phone store - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: 2 behind bars after attempted robbery at phone store

Two people are now behind bars after being accused of trying to rob a central Toledo cell phone store.

The attempted robbery occurred at the Metro PCS store on Bancroft Street.

Police say Donell Davis and Leeza Parker walked into the store with the intent to rob it.

According to police, one of the employees was able to call 911 and left the phone line open during the robbery. 

Officers responded and arrested Davis inside the store. Officers were also able to apprehend Parker outside the store after a short chase. 

Both Park and Davis are being held on a $100,000 bond. 

