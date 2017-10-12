Toledo-based MP unit assisting in the fight against ISIS comes home

After a year-long deployment, 80 soldiers now get to come home.

The Ohio National Guard will welcome home the soldiers from the Toledo-based 323rd Military Police Company on October 13.

The soldiers were in both Syria and Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in the campaign against ISIS.

They were responsible for running detention centers for captured ISIS soldiers.

The public is invited to welcome them home at a ceremony in Perrysburg.

The ceremony will start at 5:30 at Cedar Creek Church, located on 29129 Lime City Road.

