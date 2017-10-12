New cafe open for business in Franklin Park Mall - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New cafe open for business in Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Your next trip to the Franklin Park Mall just got a little sweeter. 

The Nestle Toll House Cafe is now open for business. 

The kiosk cafe serves freshly-baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and a wide assortment of treats. 

The cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

