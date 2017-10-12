Springfield Twp. property taxes no longer increasing

Some tax payers are breathing a sigh of relief in the Springfield Township school district.

Homeowners who had gotten notices about their property taxes increasing no longer have to worry.

The reassessments of the property taxes have been dropped.

This happened for about 100 properties in the Springfield School District.

School districts are funded primarily through property taxes.

By law, school districts are allowed to challenge tax bills based on the sale price for homes which sell for more than $50,000 about the value on county records.

New property valuations will be issues by the County Auditor in 2018.

