Intersection back open following gas leak

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a Toledo intersection is back open following a gas leak.

The leak occurred at the intersection of Erie and Adams Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say construction workers were the first to notice the gas leak. 

Columbia gas was on scene working to repair the leak.

Toledo fire chief said a church and building at the intersection had to be cleared.

