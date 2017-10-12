Gas leak closes Toledo intersection - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gas leak closes Toledo intersection

Police say a gas leak has closed a Toledo intersection.

The leak occurred at the intersection of Erie and Adams Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say construction workers were the first to notice the gas leak. 

Columbia gas is on scene working to repair the leak.

Toledo fire chief said a church and building at the intersection had to be cleared.

Police say there is no timetable on when the intersection will re-open.

Use an alternative route on your commute. 

