Gas leak closes Toledo intersection

Police say a gas leak has closed a Toledo intersection.

The leak occurred at the intersection of Erie and Adams Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say construction workers were the first to notice the gas leak.

Columbia gas is on scene working to repair the leak.

Toledo fire chief said a church and building at the intersection had to be cleared.

Police say there is no timetable on when the intersection will re-open.

Use an alternative route on your commute.

