Man steals beer from gas station by hiding it under his clothes

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting at a gas station.

The theft occurred at the Mobil gas station on 1303 North Main Street on Monday.

Police say the man walked into the gas station and took beer without paying for it.

The video shows the man put the beer under his clothes and walk out of the gas station.

Anyone with information can call Police Dispatch at 419-424-7150 and mention case number 01-17-10094.

